Spain, like Italy, has surpassed China to record the world’s second-highest death toll from coronavirus.

Spanish officials reported 738 new deaths today, the country’s biggest daily jump so far, taking the total from 2,696 to 3,434.





The figure is now higher than the 3,285 people who have died in mainland China, where the outbreak began in late 2019.

Italy has the world’s highest death toll, with 6,820. Total infections are 69,176.

Spain’s total number of infections also rose by 20 per cent today, with 7,937 new cases bringing the total from 39,673 to 47,610.