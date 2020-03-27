A shopper packs her groceries at a Makro Store at Strubens Valley, ahead of a nationwide lockdown for 21 to try to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 24, 2020. REUTERS-Siphiwe Sibeko

ALERT: Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

Two people have died from coronavirus in South Africa, the health ministry said on Friday, adding that the total number of cases in the country have risen to more than 1,000, from 927 a day earlier.


“This morning, we South Africans wake up with sad news that we now have our first deaths resulting from COVID-19,” the health ministry said in a statement.

