South Africa’s Minister of Mines and Energy Gwede Mantashe said on Wednesday that the processing of platinum group metals (PGMs) would continue during a 21-day national lockdown over coronavirus starting at midnight on Thursday.
“Production in gold, chrome, manganese and other sectors will be scaled down, while processing of surface materials in the PGM sectors will continue,” Mantashe told a news conference.
