Out-of-form Real Madrid striker Luka Jović caused quite the stir last week when he took a flight to Serbia to celebrate his girlfriend’s birthday, breaking Real Madrid’s 14-day quarantine rules.

The 22-year-old was spotted partying in the streets in Belgrade, which created outrage in his native country since he did not follow Serbia’s mandatory self-isolation procedures after returning from a heavily-affected country.

Jović is one of two Serbian players who are currently being investigated for breaking quarantine and the striker will not be receiving any sympathy from his own father.

“Luka had two [Coronavirus] tests done and he tested negative on both,” Milan Jovic explained. “That’s why he thought he could come to Serbia.





“Now it seems like he’s a major criminal. If he has to go to jail, then he goes. I’m totally in agreement with the [Serbian] president and prime minister [for threatening criminal charges], but only if he’s guilty.

“I would support that decision if he’d done something wrong, but he arrived in Belgrade and stayed at home.

“[His girlfriend] Sofia is pregnant and she couldn’t go out [to celebrate her birthday].

“Some photos have emerged of the two out having fun, but they were from Spain.”

Real Madrid had initiated self-isolation procedures after one of their basketball players tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks ago.

Jović had been given special permission to return to Serbia last Thursday due to medical reasons.