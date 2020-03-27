<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sokoto State Government has closed all inter states routes into the state from midnight of Friday, March 27 to April 10, as initial two-week period to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal stated this on Thursday in Sokoto, explaining that the measure does not include supply of food and essential medical commodities.

In a special broadcast, the governor said the measure was pending the observations on trends of the disease in the state and country at large.

He added that, so far, no case of the deadly Coronavirus has been recorded in the state, adding that a taskforce team for awareness and timely response has, however, been constituted.

Tambuwal also directed government workers from level 12 down to stay at home for the starting period of two weeks.

”Sokoto State is experiencing a relatively safe situation, having so far recorded no case of infection.

”The only suspected case has tested negative of the Coronavirus.

”The state government had constituted a task force team of experts under the leadership of the State Commissioner of Health, Dr Ali Inname, since March 19,” Tambuwal said.





Tambuwal said the terms of reference of the committee were to advise government on all measures needed to be taken to prevent the entry and spread of the disease into the state.

He said the team would be organising public enlightenment campaigns and statewide engagement with members of the public.

The governor said based on experts advice, the government commenced training of medical personnel to handle suspected patients of COVID-19, provision of isolation centres and sensitization of the public on the disease.

He added that consultative meetings had also started with traditional leaders and Islamic scholars under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III.

Tambuwal said meetings were being conducted with the TaskForce Committee on Coronavirus and leadership of security agencies in the state.

He said state Ministry of Health was in contact with Nigerian Center for Disease Control and Federal Ministry of Health on the situation.

The governor also commended the Sultan, traditional leaders and Ulama for participating in the engagements.