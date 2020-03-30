<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Provost, College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, Prof Emiola Olapade-Olaopa, has declared that social distancing is a grossly insufficient measure in curbing the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Prof Olapade-Olaopa said this while publicly declaring that he and the Deputy Provost tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the professor of surgery who specialises in urology, “What is required of us all is physical distancing and not social distancing, and self-isolation is not social-isolation.”





Social distancing is the act of keeping a distance from others so as to prevent contracting the virus from them or giving them the virus. World Health Organisation (WHO) advises that a distance of at least three feet between two people is sufficient precaution.

Prof Olapade-Olaopa, however, insisted that while distancing oneself from other people is very important, this must be complemented with physical distancing, which is distancing from any physical object that may have been a resting place for the virus.

Such will include door handles, ATM keypads, tables, and countertops, as well as mobile devices.