Provost, College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, Prof Emiola Olapade-Olaopa, has declared that social distancing is a grossly insufficient measure in curbing the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic.
Prof Olapade-Olaopa said this while publicly declaring that he and the Deputy Provost tested positive for Covid-19.
According to the professor of surgery who specialises in urology, “What is required of us all is physical distancing and not social distancing, and self-isolation is not social-isolation.”
Social distancing is the act of keeping a distance from others so as to prevent contracting the virus from them or giving them the virus. World Health Organisation (WHO) advises that a distance of at least three feet between two people is sufficient precaution.
Prof Olapade-Olaopa, however, insisted that while distancing oneself from other people is very important, this must be complemented with physical distancing, which is distancing from any physical object that may have been a resting place for the virus.
Such will include door handles, ATM keypads, tables, and countertops, as well as mobile devices.