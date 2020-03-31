<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





As measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19 tops government agenda at the National and State levels, the Taraba state government has also opened two isolation centres in preparation for any eventuality.

The two isolation centers are situated at the State Specialist Hospital and Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo. The state Commissioner for Health, Innocent Vakkai, disclosed this while answering questions from newsmen.

Though no case has been confirmed yet in the state, but preventive measures have already commenced.

The state governor, Darius Ishaku has also set up and 11-man technical committee to ensure adequate control and sensitization of the state’s population on the outbreak of COVID-19.

The committee headed by the state Commissioner for health, Dr. Innocent Vakkai, had its inaugural sitting last Thursday. The committee is expected to expand stakeholder engagements and enhance sensitization campaign across the state.





Moreover, it has approved the distribution of protective kits to health facilities which was procured by the state government.

Added to this is the closure of the state boundary with Benue and Adamawa as part of the measures to safeguard the state for recording any case of COVID-19.

Also the state government has banned the gathering of more than 20 persons, just as it directed all relaxation spots including bars, restaurant among others to close business on or before 7pm.

Consequent to this, the United Nations Children Fund, UNICEF and Taraba State Primary Health Care Development Agency have also developed a strategic media plan on COVID-19 to effectively sensitize residents of the state, especially those at the grassroots.

The document which was jointly developed by journalists of various national and state media outfits domiciled in the state at a three days workshop last week, also had inputs from the National Orientation Agency, NOA, the state Ministry of Education, Information and Health Workers in the state.