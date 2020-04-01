<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Gabriele Gravina, the president of the Italian FA, admitted that they are studying options on what could happen. Football’s future depends on the COVID-19 situation and it is not clear whether the competitions will be able to resume this season.

Gravina admits that plans are being made in case the season cannot resume.

Nobody knows what will happen to football this season. Almost all leagues have been suspended because of the health crisis.

In Serie A it is looking more and more complicated for football to resume. They were confident in ending the season on the pitch, but the Federation are now considering other formulas in case this option is not plausible.





“How the leagues would end in all the championships would be down to the Federal Council. It would not just decide who wins the ‘Scudetto’,” Gravina told ‘Italpress’.

“I haven’t lost hope of football returning, but we are studying different options to prevent conflicts in the world of football. After a moment like this, it’s the last thing we need,” he made clear.

So that everything fits in with the agreeed schedule, Serie A must finish before July. “You have to bear in mind the dates as well. It will have to be the same everywhere across Europe. We will try to tighten the schedule so that next season is not also affected,” he concluded.