Dino Melaye, former senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district, has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s nationwide broadcast.

Newsmen had reported that President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday placed 14 days ban on all movements within Abuja and Lagos State due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak across the world.

Reacting, Melaye, in a series of tweets on his official Twitter page on Sunday night, said it was an absurdity for President Buhari to take over the affairs of any State without the express approval of the State House of Assembly.

According to Melaye, the President acted outside his powers to restrict the movement of Nigerians without the approval of the National Assembly.

Melaye tweeted: “You will recall that I had a broadcast one week ago asking for the lockdown of Abuja and Lagos. This buttresses the fact that I support measures to contain the Coronavirus pandemic but it must be done in accordance with the law. Nigeria is practicing constitutional Democracy.





“And it is an absurdity for the President to take over the affairs of any state without the express approval of the State House of Assembly. In the Presidential broadcast today, the President did not invoke his power of Emergency as prescribed by S.305 of d Constitution of Nigeria.

“And even if invoked, it must be with the approval of the National Assembly. The President acted outside his powers to restrict movement without approval of the National Assembly. I, therefore, advise Mr. President to take appropriate constitutional steps and do the needful quickly.

“As we need lockdown. This is a very important decision but must be done in line with all democratic norms. God bless Nigeria asIi pray for divine intervention from God Almighty. Only Him can rescue us.”