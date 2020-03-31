<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A former Governor of Oyo State, Dr Abiola Ajimobi, has expressed solidarity with his successor, Gov. Seyi Makinde, as he tested positive to Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Ajimobi told newsmen on Monday evening in Ibadan that testing positive to COVID-19 was not a death sentence, commending Makinde for his bravery.

Newsmen report that Makinde had on Monday through his twitter handle confirmed that he tested positive to COVID-19.

Ajimobi expressed solidarity with the governor, saying he had already sent a solidarity message to wish him quick recovery and God’s protection.

“Immediately I heard that my brother, Gov. Seyi Makinde’s test came back positive, I sent him a text message to express solidarity with him and wish him quick recovery, and God’s protection.

“I also want to appreciate him for his bravery with this revelation. I know with adequate care he will get over it. I wish him a quick recovery,” he said.

The former governor, who is the National Deputy Chairman (South) of All Progressives Congress (APC), advised Nigerians to keep observing the safety measures already reeled out by health professionals.





“COVID-19 is not a death sentence, people have recovered from it. We will get over this too, but we must continue to ensure that we follow all safety measures.

“Measures like hand washing, social-distancing and other recommended safety standards. As for all our health workers, we appreciate them for their front line role in the fight against the disease,” he said.

Ajimobi also commended the Federal Government for the steps taken so far to curb the spread of COVID-19.

He recalled that the palliative measures of the federal government would go a long way in alleviating the problems that could be associated with the stay-at-home advisory.

Ajimobi also commended governors across the country for the steps taken so far to nip the spread of COVID-19 in the bud.

“Apart from all our governors across the country who are taking steps to curb the transmission of the disease, I want to especially commend Gov. Jide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State for his proactive measures to safeguard the lives of Lagosians.

“Lagos is a major economic hub of the country with a lot of people moving into the state from all over the country, thus the steps taken so far by the governor to contain the spread of the disease is worthy of commendation,” he said.