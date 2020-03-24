<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Senate has had an executive session in preparation for the suspension of plenary which has become necessary to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

Recalls that the Senate had last week suspended all public hearings, shut its gallery and ordered that all forms of visit to the Senate be stopped.

However, going by recent positive cases of the COVID-19, some senators are already pensive and have pushed for the suspension of plenary.





Aside various meetings with Abba Kyari, the President’s chief of staff who tested positive, other senators who recently returned from the U.K have been attending sessions at the National Assembly.

Newsmen recall that the presidency on Monday accused some of them of refusing to be screened on arrival at the airport.

Returnees were also advised to self-isolate for 14 days but some of the lawmakers refused to adhere and may have put other senators at risk.