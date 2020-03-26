<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to cause palpable panic around the globe, security agents in Osun State on Thursday employed tougher measures to enforce closure of weekly market order.

Newsmen report that men of the Nigeria police, alongside operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were seen forcefully dispersing traders from the popular Owode market, causing serious commotion.

Recall that the state government, through the Commissioner of Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, had on Tuesday announced the indefinite closure of weekly markets in the state, while meeting with market leaders, as part of efforts to curb the spread of the deadly disease.

Chairman, Ede North Local Council Development Area, Hon Mukaila Uthman, who had earlier arrived the market to monitor level of compliance experienced hectic moment in persuading the traders to comply with government’s order, prompting the security team, led by the Divisional Police Officer for Ede Division, CSP Akin Akanni to intervene.

The Council Chairman, while speaking with newsmen said the government’s decision to shut down weekly markets across the state was part of the precautionary measures to protect Osun citizenry against Coronavirus.





He added that since there were confirmed cases of COVID-19 pandemic in neighbouring states, coupled with the index case in the state, it became imperative on the part of the government to be proactive against further spread.

“I want to thank the governor for the proactive measures put in place to contain the novel Coronavirus.

“Here in Owode market, we held a meeting with Baba Loja and Iyaloja, based on the instruction given by the governor to comply with social distancing order, but our people don’t want to listen.

“Government have tried its best, and we are still on it. Our people are still not getting it right. We dispersed them with the help of security personnel. The safety of our people is our priority, and we have to continue until they obey us.

“When we met with them and some said they would not be able to survive, we explained to them that is not that we are closing the market outrightly, but we are suspending any gathering of people for now.

“We have been sensitising them continuously on Coronavirus and how deadly it is, what we are doing now is enforcement”, he said.