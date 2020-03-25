<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

King Salman Bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia has banned residents from entering or leaving Riyadh, Mecca and Medina, the Kingdom’s three principal cities from tomorrow, as part of measures to contain coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia’s total number of infections was 767 as of Tuesday, according to the health ministry. There were 205 new ones.

The Kingdom confirmed its first coronavirus death on Tuesday.





The new coronavirus prevention measures approved by King Salman also bans residents in the Kingdom’s 13 regions from traveling between different areas.

Also, the recently imposed curfew will begin at 3 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. in Riyadh, Mecca and Medina from Thursday, the Ministry of Interior said.

Curfew exemptions apply to those in vital public and private sectors such as security, military and media.

The curfew also excluded those who work in health services.