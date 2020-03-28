<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The leader of One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj Ji, has said his ashram in Ibadan is a safe place for those who wish to self-isolate themselves, the cult figure stating that there is enough space for as many as 1,500 people.

He stated this yesterday at a press conference held at his Lagos ashram, adding that Nigerians do not need to panic over the virus because they already have a cure.

“As a matter of fact, those intending to self-isolate themselves for some days for fear of contracting coronavirus should come down to Maharaj Ji Village at Ibadan,” the guru said.

“All Nigerians need to do is get enough garlic, ginger and pepper and grind them together, boil and filter for all to take a shot in the morning, afternoon and evening and coronavirus will disappear. The Black man should stop aping the Whites, or else get ready for tsunami, tornadoes earthquakes,” he stated.

He continued that the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is nature’s warning to man.

“Hence there is an urgent imperative for man to change his attitude to life if he actually desires to be part of this creation. For lovers and the pure-hearted… coronavirus is a ruse. I am, therefore, using this medium to inform the global community that coronavirus is dead,” the religious leader stated.





He added that the panic measures so far taken by the governments across the world has crippled the world and should be reversed.

“Hence, all imported items from abroad meant to check the spread of the virus in Nigeria should not be used at first but must be thoroughly screened. The importation of second-hand clothing materials must stop,” the guru advised.

Meanwhile, he applauded the ministers who ordered a 50 per cent slash of their march salary to support the fight against the virus. “This salary slash should continue after this period. Salary should come down permanently. The police are supposed to be catered for more. The emergence of this virus has shown that our leaders have failed. They have failed to first seek a natural solution to the virus. The negative impact of these negatives on our lives is because we are not listening to nature. This also shows clearly that religious rites and rituals, holy ghost fire, spiritual rivals through crusades and prayers warriors, have all failed man,” the Maharaj Ji admonished.