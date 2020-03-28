<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As the 24-hour curfew imposed in Kaduna State by Governor Nasir El-Rufai reached day two, residents across the state have begged the state governor to relax it to enable them search for means of livelihood.

Recall that, the state government on Thursday became hard on residents as it imposed a 24 hours curfew throughout the state, following the non compliance to certain measures put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The curfew applied to all residents of 23 local government of the state.

Markets, shops, and all form of businesses remain close except medical shops, foodstuffs, military, paramilitary which provides essential services.

On Friday and Saturday morning, officers of military and paramilitary were stationed in strategic places, like NEPA roundabout, Kakuri First bank roundabout, Command Junction, NNPC junction to arrest, and punish those who violate the order.

Some residents who spoke to newsmen Saturday morning expressed dismay over the sudden curfew and appealed to the governor to reverse his decision.

Mrs. Juliana James, mother of four, begged Governor Elrufai to reduce the 24 hour curfew to enable her fetch food for her family.

According to her, she depend on daily sales from her petty trade.

“Since the state government imposed curfew, I can no longer go out. I feed my children from daily sales of petty foodstuffs, such pepper, onions, groundnut, oil. Since the curfew, I can no longer buy or sell again. For several hours now, my children have not eaten,” she said

Also, speaking in an interview, Alhaji Garba Adama who said he works with the state government thanked the government for early payment of salary.

He, however, said though salary was not delayed this month, there is no market for them to make purchase.





He pleaded with the state government to relax the curfew to enable them purchase some food stuff, while the curfew continues.

Also, Mr. Ali Jaga, 40 years unemployed resident of Mahuta told newsmen that many of them have been forced to embark on endless fasting as they cannot afford anything, even if the curfew is lifted.

He said since the company where he had worked closed shop, he searched for jobs but to no avail.

According to him, since the curfew, he only depend on good samaritan.

Meanwhile, rice which was sold at the rate of N18,000 rose to N22,500, Dangote spaghetti 3,200 now 3,600, Golden Penny Spaghetti 3,600 now 4,000, vegetable oil 25 litre 11,500 now 13,500, while its bottle from 400 now N450, palm oil 25 litre cost N10,000, now 12,000, bottle now from 350 to 400 Naira, respectively.

According to Musa Aliyu, he said, “the curfew came unexpectedly to the people of the state, as some people were unable to go to the market to get food stuff like rice, fish at the time the curfew was announced.”

Also speaking, Alice Bagudu, said the curfew imposed made them to have a great time to take care of their children and husbands.

“It has impacted positively in terms of deliberating with our husbands on the way forward. We were able to pray together with ease of overcoming the epidemic in the state and the country at large,” she said.

Matthew Martin spoke differently.

According to him, “it is better we stay indoors and avoid the spread of the virus (COVID-19) and keep a good hygiene and stay safe.”

Though, the Kaduna-state government has promised to supply foodstuffs to vulnerable in the state, they are yet to receive such essential commodities from the government as of the time of this report.