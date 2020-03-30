<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





As part of efforts to ameliorate the socio-economic hardship being faced by Nigerians in the fight against the deadly coronavirus, the federal government has been urged to extend her palliative to include suspension of payment of electricity and water bills for the ordinary Nigerians for two months.

A member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Shehu Koko representing Maiyama/Koko/Besse Federal Constituency of Kebbi State made the plea in a statement made available to journalists on Monday.

Rep. Koko who doubles as the Chairman of the House Committee on Airforce said: “Our Country is going through trying times just like the international communities. While we continue to pray for God to come to our rescue, I urge the Federal government to provide basic amenities like water and electricity at no cost, especially those at the grassroot level without interruption”.

“This I believe will go a long way to assist the federal government’s decision to provide relief materials to citizens this period.

“Though, these amenities are private sector driven, we urge the government to intervene and ameliorate the sufferings of the people”, Koko said.

He also hailed President Buhari’s order to shutdown states mostly infected with the virus for two weeks, describing same as a step in the right direction.





While thanking the for the immediate Implementation of the moratorium on all Tradermoni, MarketMoni and FarmerMoni loans, the lawmaker said free access to power and Water should be included.

Recall that President Muhammadu, had on Sunday March 29, announced the Implementation of the moratorium for traders to cushion the effect of the outbreak on the economy.

“Furthermore, I have directed that a three month repayment moratorium for all TraderMoni, MarketMoni and FarmerMoni loans be implemented with immediate effect.

“I have also directed that a similar moratorium be given to all federal government funded loans issued by the Bank of Industry, Bank of Agriculture and the Nigeria Export Import Bank”

“For the most vulnerable in our society, I have directed that the conditional cash transfers for the next two months be paid immediately. Our internally displaced persons will also receive two months of food rations in the coming weeks”, he added.

He called on Nigerians especially his constituents to adhere to the stay at home order in line with government’s directive starting Tuesday 31st March.

“I will also use this trying period to educate my constituents on the danger of Coronavirus and preventive ways to contain the virus for a better Nigeria”, he stressed.