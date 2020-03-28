<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A former lawmaker, Sunday Katung, has commended efforts of Kaduna state government in ensuring that Coronavirus did not spread into the state, especially among “our vulnerable citizens”.

Katung in a statement made available to journalists on Saturday in Kaduna, appealed that residents to adhere to relevant guidelines to combat the COVID-19.

He appealed to stakeholders and people of goodwill to join hands with government to tackle the killer disease.

According to him, COVID-19 is an enemy and must be tackled by all and sundry, adding that “this enemy of humanity can only strive if we are divided”.

“The world today is facing a global crisis that is threatening human existence. This new enemy that has continued to threaten the world is Coronavirus also known as COVID-19.

“Our Country is no exception to this calamity as we very well know. This dreaded disease is real and here with us.

“It has so far spread to many states and taken life out of us. But even at times like these, there is hope as many have recovered from it and many more will be spared by the Grace of the Almighty.

“In this trying period, resident must play their own part and demonstrate good citizenship by yielding to relevant policies and guidelines put in place by government and its agencies to combat the challenge of COVID-19.





“In line with the recommendations from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Nigerian Center for Disease Control, I encourage our people to practice social distancing by staying at home as well as practice personal hygiene.

“Let me also appeal to people of our dear state, to stay safe, observe total restrictions as directed by our leaders. We must appreciate that all these measures are intended to keep us safe and healthy.

“I applaud the Kaduna state government for being proactive by taking adequate measures. The plans to provide palliatives is also a welcome development.

“Let me appeal to the state government to ensure that these palliatives go round to all our resident, especially the vulnerable poor who actually bear the brunt of this stay at home order.

“This is because our people do not have the financial capacity to withstand long period of self-isolation and even lockdown.

“I pray for increased wisdom on the part of government in handling this unexpected situation and patience from us, as we collectively overcome the challenges arising from this pandemic. This too shall pass,” Katung said.