President Muhammadu Buhari has tested negative for Coronavirus (COVID-19), but his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, has tested positive, THISDAY is reporting.

According to the national newspaper, the tests on Buhari and Kyari were carried out by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

While the result for the President came in on Tuesday morning, that of Kyari was received on Monday.

Kyari had travelled to Germany on March 7, 2020 to meet with officials of Siemens in Munich on the Nigerian electricity expansion programme.





He returned on March 14, 2020, but did not show any symptoms, the newspaper reported.

He was said to have been at a meeting on containing the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria all through Sunday, where he reportedly started to cough.

Subsequently, he voluntarily submitted himself for testing and was informed of his status on Monday.

Kyari was said to have gone into absolute isolation following the test result.

The national daily reports it gathered he is hale and hearty and showing no symptoms apart from occasional cough.