President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the restriction of movements in Nigeria’s capital city Abuja and Lagos, which are the hardest hit by coronavirus in the country.

“Based on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC, I am directing the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11pm on Monday, 30th March 2020. This restriction will also apply to Ogun State due to its close proximity to Lagos and the high traffic between the two States,” Buhari said in a national address on Sunday evening.





“All citizens in these areas are to stay in their homes. Travel to or from other states should be postponed. All businesses and offices within these locations should be fully closed during this period.”