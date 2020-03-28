President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Health, Prof Osagie Ehanire, have just rounded off a meeting at the State House, Abuja. 1

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Health, Prof Osagie Ehanire, have just rounded off a meeting at the State House, Abuja.

In attendance was the Director-General of the National Centre for Disease Control, Dr Chikwe Ikekweazu.

The photographs of the meeting, just uploaded online by the State House, showed Buhari and the other officials observing social distancing during the meeting.

Findings indicated that the official came to give Buhari update on the raging coronavirus pandemic.

Nigeria now has 81 confirmed cases with three discharged and one death.


The meeting came amid speculation that the President had been flown out of the country for Covid-19 treatment.

He has earlier on Monday tested negative to the virus, but Buhari has yet to address the nation since Nigeria recorded its first case of the pandemic.

