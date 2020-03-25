<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has thrown big wigs including public officials and billionaires at risk and is upsetting human activities at the top echelons of the Nigerian government.

Shortly after reports that Chief of Staff Abba Kyari tested positive to the virus, the Presidential Villa in Abuja was no longer the same as ripples of apprehension had already set in.

The villa immediately began a gradual lockdown, with a directive to non-essential staff and those who had come in contact with Kyari to stay away for two weeks.

This was as three workers in Kyari’s office reportedly tested positive to the virus, while their principal himself has been reportedly flown to an intensive care unit in a Lagos hospital.

Newsmen had also gathered that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has already embarked on self-isolation and was holding virtual meetings.

But the impact of Kyari’s positive test to coronavirus may only become clear with the passing days as he had daily contacts with almost every important personality who came to the Presidential Villa.

Kyari has recently come in contact with the President, the vice president, all the ministers, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Head of Civil Service of the Federation.





He also met Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, all the 16 All Progressives Congress (APC), governors who attended the APC leadership peace meeting on March 16 and Bayelsa State governor who also visited the president on March 17.

There was a meeting with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, who also met with the president on March 16, all who attended the inauguration of the Emergency Number 112 by the president on March 19, all staff of the Villa and all the Heads of Security agencies.

Others are all the Service Chiefs who visited him for the security briefing, all the Heads of Departments, Agencies and Parastatals, diplomats and foreign dignitaries, security personnel around the Villa, particularly those close to the Chief of Staff.

Others include the family, personal and domestic members of staff of Kyari, including his driver and orderly, any other friend, associate, every member of the presidency who may have met with him for strategy within the time; president of Guinea Bissau and all his entourage and any other Nigerian who must have visited him within the time.

He also visited Kogi state and met Governor Yahaya Bello and attended a wedding where Aliko Dangote was in attendance.