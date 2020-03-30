<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his appreciation to the generosity of individuals and corporate organizations that have made donations to the efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the country.

The President in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Monday, said he acknowledged, with deep appreciation, the kind gesture of captains of industry, corporate entities, missionaries, musical artistes and individuals who have consistently supported ongoing efforts to mitigate COVID-19 pandemic, which is ravaging the global economy.

According to the statement, President Buhari thanked a group of oil companies, who partnered with the Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC) to donate $30 million.

He also appreciated contributions from All Progressives Congress National leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Dr Mike Adenuga, Modupeola and Folorunsho Alakija of Famfa Oil, and Dr Emeka Offor, who joined a list of other public-spirited Nigerians in contributing health and educational facilities.





The President also “welcomed generous donations as announced by Zenith Bank PLC, which the statement said, was committed to the public health care system, Keystone bank, First Bank Plc and Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche, and his wife, Dr Becky Enenche, who also took to the streets to sensitize citizens on the dreaded virus.

“President Buhari similarly appreciated the efforts of Stallion Empowerment Initiative of the Stallion Group, and the entertainment industry, particularly renowned musician, Innocent Idibia, Tuface, for contributions.”

While assuring all Nigerians that the funds will be properly utilized to check the effect of the COVID-19 and reposition the health care system, President Buhari urged all intending donors to channel contributions through the Presidential Task Force for the Control of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

He also urged Nigerians to follow the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health, state governments and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), whose officials have been toiling day and night to keep everyone in the country safe.

He noted that the situation facing the country, and others across the world, would certainly need the financial, technical and material support of companies and individuals, and collective effort of all Nigerians, to bring the pandemic under control.