President Muhammadu Buhari has directed state governors to nominate doctors and nurses in their various domains for training on COVID-19.

Buhari gave the directive on Sunday evening during a special broadcast to the nation, even as Nigeria’s confirmed cases of coronavirus infections hit 97.

Reeling out the various measures that the Federal Government was taking in combating the rampaging pandemic, the President said, “I also requested, through the Nigeria Governors Forum, for all state governments to nominate doctors and nurses who will be trained by the NCDC and Lagos State Government on tactical and operational response to the virus in case it spreads to other states.





“This training will also include medical representatives from our armed forces, paramilitary and security and intelligence agencies.

“As a nation, our response must be guided, systematic and professional,” the retired general said.

He also stressed the need for consistency in approach across the nation, noting, “All inconsistencies in policy guidelines between Federal and state agencies will be eliminated.”

Buhari commended the health agencies in the country, saying they were currently working hard to identify cases, as well as people who had been in contact with confirmed cases.

Before the latest directive, Buhari had announced his regime’s plan to reabsorb retired doctors and nurses to help in the fight against the global pandemic.