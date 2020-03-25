<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Secretary-General of the Nigeria Olympic Committee Olabanji Oladapo has stated that the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by a further one year had become necessary and hence imminent following the formal announcement from the International Olympics Committee yesterday on the premise of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Oladapo speaking in a chat said the decision was taken in order to support the athletes and to demonstrates the sensitivity of the IOC to the current situation of things regarding the safety of all concerned and the essence of the Olympic games which involves both athletes, sportsmen, and women as well as fans who constitutes critical stakeholders in the execution of the games.





“It is to support the athletes and ensure things are in proper order so that the whole world that has been urging for the Olympics have the opportunity to actually watch it from the comfort of their room or at the venue. So we must ensure that the current Covid-19 is actually overcome for the benefit of the world at large.

“So it’s important the date is changed so that IOC will be seen to be in support of the athletes, the coaches, the technical people that are involved for the betterment of the sport and humanity.”