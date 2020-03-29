<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Bala Ciroma, has reiterated the determination of security agencies to enforce compliance with the directives issued by the FCT Administration, as part of measures to contain and curtail the spread of COVID 19 infection in the FCT.

He gave this pledge in Abuja over the weekend when he led the Ministerial Committee on COVID 19 monitoring and enforcement teams to inspect the level of compliance in major markets and supermarkets in the FCT, while warning residents against flouting the directives issued by government.

The CP while leading the team round locations which included the Utako Market, Jabi Lake Mall in Jabi District, as well as NEXT Cash and Carry mall in Jahi District, said no stone will be left unturned in ensuring total compliance with the directives in the FCTA.

According to him, “The purpose of this outing is just to monitor the level of compliance with the directives given out by the FCT Administration as regards the code of conduct of behavior in this period of COVID 19.





“We are quite aware that commercial activities for non-essential items have been shut down and therefore, we are going round to ensure that there is compliance with this directive. The purpose of that is just to reduce the spread of the infection. We are also using this opportunity to sensitize and enforce government policies”, he stated.

Ciroma however, warned traders in nonessential commodities to stay away from the markets to avoid complicating the fight against COVID 19 in the FCT.

He also called on FCT residents to abide by all the code of conduct of behavior issued by the FCT Administration.

It would be recalled that the FCT Administration had recently set up five enforcement teams to monitor and enforce compliance in markets, motor parks, bus terminals, religious worship places, recreational centres, among others.