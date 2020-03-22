<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command on Sunday stormed a branch of The Apostolic Church that defied the Government’s order on social and religious gathering following the continuous spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

The police stormed the church as service was in progress on Sunday.

Most churches had between Friday and Sunday called off physical attendance of services following the Government’s directive that there should not be a gathering of more than 50 persons at once.





Among the churches that moved their services online were Redeemed Christian Church of God, Daystar Christian Centre, Living Faith Church and Mountain of Fire and Miracles.

However, a branch of The Apostolic Church defied the order, with operatives of the Sagamu Road Division of the Nigeria Police storming there during Sunday’s service.

In the video obtained by newsmen, the pastors and members of the church were seeing talking with the policemen at the entrance of the church.

The Ogun State Police Command had yet to issue any statement on the development as at press time.