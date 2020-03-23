<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police has announced its commencement to enforce strict compliance to social restriction orders as a means to curtailing the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement on Monday, also disclosed that the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdulrahaman, has asked his men to forthwith desist from unnecessary arrests and detention of trivial suspects, except in cases of heinous crimes.

Furthermore, all detained suspects must be screened to ensure that such suspects have not been affected by the pandemic.

Similarly, the command said it will release suspects that do not have serious matters for their detention.

The Enugu command said its order is a follow up to the Inspector General’s directive that states, including Enugu state, comply with the social restriction orders.

“In pursuance of the above, the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Ahmad Abdurrahman, while entreating the good citizens of Enugu State to willingly abide by such legitimate orders and measures aimed at controlling the spread of the virus in the State, has ordered all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Tactical/Operational Units of the Command to ensure the strict enforcement of the social restriction orders and other legitimate orders by the Federal and Enugu State Governments.





“The Commissioner of Police, while enjoining Officers and Men of the Command to observe personal safety measures, has directed them to stop forthwith any form of unnecessary arrest and detention of suspects in Police Cells within the Command. He also ordered the immediate release on bail of suspects who might have been detained for offenses considered not very serious and/or bailable.

“In line with this, suspects arrested for serious offenses such murder, armed robbery, kidnapping, rape/defilement and others that are nonbailable, must be thoroughly screened before they are detained to avoid the spread of the virus,” Ndukwe stated.

CP Abdulrahaman called on citizens of Enugu State to remain vigilant and law-abiding in this trying moment and enjoined them to avoid, except where absolutely necessary, social visits to Police Stations and offices as well as reduce official visits.

He further reassures all and sundry of the Command’s commitment to ensure the security and safety of lives and property in the State.