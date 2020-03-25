<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Osun Chapter of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has declared three days of sit-at-home prayers and fasting programme against COVID – 19.

According to a statement by the state PFN Director of Media, Bishop Seun Adeoye on Wednesday, the Christian group Chairman, Prophet Isaiah Adelowokan, had directed all PFN members in the state to comply.

He said this directive was coming on the backdrop of the reported case of the COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.





The body asked the over 4,000 churches under the banner of PFN in the state to embark on the sit-at-home prayer and fasting between Thursday, March 26 and Saturday, March 28.

He further told all PFN pastors in the state to ensure total compliance with the state government’s directive by not opening their churches for services until further notice.

He said the total lock down of churches in the state was in the interest of all and sundry, adding that all church leaders in the state were doing their best to make things work out for the good of all .