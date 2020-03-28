<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Transport firm, Peace Mass Transit, has announced that it will be shutting down operation in Enugu and Ebonyi states from Sunday.

The firm said in a statement that it would be stopping other routes on Tuesday.

While appealing to its customers, the firm said it had to take the painful decision because of the Covid-19 pandemic.





The statement read in part, “To give full effects to global efforts to control the spread of the Coronavirus, PMT, would be suspending operations in Enugu and Ebonyi states, in the first instance, on Sunday, March 29,2020

“Operations in all the other states and terminals would be similarly affected on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Resumption of normal operations would be communicated to the public in due course.”