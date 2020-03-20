<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The presiding Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Jesus Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa, has dismissed President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to protect Nigerians from coronavirus disease.

He wondered how Buhari, who has yet to address Nigerians to assure them like other leaders have done, would adequately ensure they were safe.

Giwa, in a statement on Friday, described Buhari’s statement as disappointing and ridiculous.

“The President who refused to address his citizens since the outbreak of the disease, does that sound well to the good people of Nigeria that he can protect them?

“Only God can protect Nigerians not Buhari. You are bullying the weak, and as well claiming to protect them? No, it is impossible!

“What measures has President Buhari put in place to cater the needs of the citizens of Nigeria?





“When a good leader speaks, we can listen to him. Boko Haram has continued to kill the innocent Nigerians you cannot protect them,” he said.

The cleric told Nigerians to cry to God instead of relying on Buhari who has failed in all ramifications to display good leadership.

“We have so much put our trust in humans instead of looking unto God. We embrace the wicked while crucifying the innocent people.

“The love of money has taken over our hearts instead of the love of God. We are now serving our stomach instead of serving God.

“All of us have offended God, we have failed Gid and we don’t need to pretend. The earlier we realize that the better for us as a nation”, Giwa added.

The deadly Coronavirus disease has killed 6,500 people and affected nearly 200 countries.