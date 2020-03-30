<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A Adeboye, on Monday donated some medical supplies to the Lagos State government to support its quest to effectively contain the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The items include 8,000 hand sanitizers, 8,000 surgical face masks, and 200,000 hand gloves.

The Assistant General Overseer, Admin/Personnel, RCCG, Pastor Johnson Funsho Odesola, who presented the items to the state government at the Mainland Hospital (Formerly Infectious Disease Hospital), Yaba, said: “We commend the sacrifices that all medical personnel are making at this time. The church continues to pray for them as they give their sacrifice of love even as the RCCG as a church agrees that combating COVID-19 is by no means a work for all.”

The donation of the medical supplies is in addition to other supports the RCCG had given to the Nigerian health authorities before the coronavirus pandemic.





The church delivered on its commitment to strengthen and support the Nigerian healthcare system with the donation of 11 Intensive Care Units (ICU) beds fully fitted with ventilators in Lagos, Ogun and Plateau States to ensure the improvement of healthcare facilities in Nigeria.

The first ICU attached to Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) was delivered in 2017. In 2019, the ICU in Jos Specialist Hospital, Plateau, and an Ultra-Modern Intensive Care Unit at the RCCG Health Center, Mowe, Ogun State were both delivered and fully functional to address the immediate health needs of Nigerians and host communities.

The ICUs across the three states in Nigeria – Lagos, Plateau, and Ogun – can now fully support treatments for confirmed coronavirus cases, particularly those requiring ventilators to aid their respiration.