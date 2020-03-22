<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), this morning, addressed the faithful through a special broadcast on Dove Media, saying that God informed him early in the year that He would declare a compulsory holiday throughout the world.

He, however, had a reason that he (Adeboye) did not say it.

He delivered a sermon today, picking his text from Psalm 92, “He who dwells in the secret of the Most High shall abide by the shadow of the Almighty…”

Adeboye said in the broadcast that when early in the year, he declared a 50-day fast, “you did not ask why, because you trusted me. I want you to still trust me now.”





Remember that I told you that the world would behave like a child in convulsion. “God said there will be compulsory holiday. The closest we had like that was during 9-11.” If God told you there would be compulsory holiday or something of that magnitude like 9-11, Adeboye said, “the Interp, according to Adeboye, will go when God has achieved His special purpose that the world would know that He is God.

He, however, was conscious of certain questions that might arise, like “why did God allow this kind of plague?” Adeboye reminded viewers that death through malaria is five times what Coronavirus did. So also are accidents. “What makes Coronavirus different is that it is noisy”, Adeboye submitted.

The Pastor advised that everyone should maintain strict hygiene, a practice that the church maintains always.