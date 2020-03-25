<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Oyo State Government has revealed that it may likely impose travel restrictions at the State’s entry points, as part of measures for containing the Coronavirus pandemic in the State.

The Executive Chairman, Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority (OYRTMA), Dr. Akin Fagbemi, said this today, during an interview at COVID-19 situation Room on a popular radio station in Ibadan.

The Executive Chairman said, the State Government would only allow essential travels into the State, which would be subjected to thorough health checks.

He said “All entry points into Oyo State (land and airways) may soon be closed. Entry and transit by any vehicle would be subjected to robust health check of all passengers”.

Dr. Fagbemi revealed that OYRTMA has prepared for the challenging times, the State is in, and has put efforts in place to closely monitor the State’s borders.

Noting that the transportation sector could be a major carrier of COVID-19, if not properly managed, Dr. Fagbemi called on transport companies, transport unions and terminal operators to keep a travel manifest for inbound and outbound passengers, especially verified phone numbers.





Urging them to provide hand-wash stands and sanitizers in their garages, he called on passengers to cooperate with them by washing their hands with soap and water and sanitize them before boarding, adding that recalcitrant passengers should be denied boarding if they fail to comply with the hygiene procedures.

“Relevant enforcement officials would be authorized to enforce compliance, while defaulters will be arrested”, he added.

Meanwhile, following the proverbial ounce on prevention, Fagbemi said that operations of Commercial motorcycle operators would be suspended, noting that this will not only discourage people from coming to the public space indiscriminately, but also ensure compliance with the social distancing procedures in the State.

The OYRTMA boss also said his Agency would collaborate with other security agencies to enforce compliance to preventive measures put in place by the State Government, using various task-forces.

While he solicited everyone’s prayers from the safety of their homes, he advised residents to comply with the State Government’s orders on social distancing, by suspending all social, cultural and religious activities.

Dr. Fagbemi equally commended Media houses in the State on their awareness and sensitization efforts, but called for intensified jingles aimed at sensitizing residents on the scourge of the virus and how to curb its spread.