The Police Command in Oyo State has advised residents of the state to comply with the State and Federal Governments’ directives on Coronavirus without the use of force by the police.

The command gave the advice in a statement issued by its spokesman, Olugbenga Fadeyi, on Tuesday in Ibadan.

Fadeyi said that Nigeria and other countries of the world were aware that Coronavirus was real and were mindful of the seriousness of the current developments on all aspects of human endeavours.

“Hence, the need to obey the state and federal governments’ directives on the closure of certain economic, religious, social and educational institutions without waiting for an unnecessary use of force from any security agencies.





“This will engender the necessary harmony to be able to collectively face the impending pandemic of Coronavirus that is not a respecter of any individual, social status, offices and homes,” Fadeyi said.

He, however, said that the security agencies would be embarking on routine visits and patrols to check the level of compliance at all levels as advised.

He urged Nigerians to cooperate with the government and other stakeholders in their efforts to collectively detect and contain the outbreak of Coronavirus in their environment.

Fadeyi quoted the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Shina Olukolu, as appealing to the citizens to desist from “spreading fake news or posting outright tissues of lies on the social media.’’

Olukolu said that the appeal became necessary in order not to cause panic and disorder.