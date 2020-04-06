<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Monday disclosed that the state government will conduct COVID-19 test on at least 10,000 people in and across the state.

The governor stated this while speaking on phone during a Fresh FM 105.9 Ibadan programme, “COVID-19 situation report room.”

He stressed that this was part of the measures put in place by his administration at ensuring that COVID-19 is completely wiped away from Oyo state and its people.

According to the governor, his administration is determined at taking all the necessary measures towards curtailing the spread of CoronaVirus in the state if there should be the need to do so.

The governor maintained that Oyo state government is presently working on necessary palliative measures for the people of the state towards alleviating their suffering arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the major challenge facing the Oyo state government was how to ensure that the planned palliatives get to the right people in the state.

“We have started collating data of people in the state, so that the right person gets the palliatives from the government. From my findings, I learnt that the Federal Government wanted to give N20,000 to people across ten local government in the state, but I later discovered that 80% of the Federal Government N20,000 conditional cash transfer is wasteful, so we are working to bridge the gap.”





According to the governor, there will be no going back in the efforts of the Oyo state government towards ensuring that the state is CoronaVirus free in the shortest possible time.

Speaking on his health status, the governor said he is now feeling okay, and “now ready to resume back to the work Oyo people voted him for.

“I wouldn’t have known my health status if not because of the test I took, I firstly took the COVID-19 test on Thursday and the sample was taking to a laboratory in Ede, Osun State and the result came back negative. The second sample was also taking on Sunday at the virology laboratory of the University of Ibadan and it also come back negative.”

While expressing his administration’s readiness to accommodate constructive criticism, the governor advised those that are criticising for mischief-making to have a rethink and use their free time for positive gesture capable of improving the society.

The governor urged the people of the state to continue to support his government in the ongoing fight against spread of Coronavirus as the state government can not do it alone.