An Oyo lawmaker, Mr Sunkanmi Babalola, on Wednesday in Ibadan urged residents to adhere to all precautions to stem the spread COVID-19.

Babalola, representing Egbeda Constituency in Oyo State House of Assembly, told newsmen that the state could not afford further spread of coronavirus.

According to him, the state has a vulnerable population that seems not to be ready to take necessary precautions and treat the issue with the seriousness it deserved.

“People should follow the preventive measures on ground which we all should imbibe as this will stop the spread of the virus.

“ By doing this, they are complementing efforts of the government in ensuring citizens are in a state of complete health,’’ he said.

The lawmaker added that it was important for all to practice social distancing everywhere we found ourselves.

“There should be a distant of at least one meter in between us and persons around us.

“Avoiding places that have over 50 persons in attendance is also a very important measure.

“By this, it is expedient of us to ensure that social events, political gatherings, religious gatherings and other functions are set aside.

“Extra care should be taken when we go to markets to buy or sell,’’ the Oyo lawmaker said.





Babalola advised that it was also very important that we report persons who just returned to the country from any of the countries that had cases of corona virus for close monitoring and isolation.

“We should also endeavour to avoid contact with persons who show signs of fever and never allow droplets (sweat, saliva or other body fluid) of a suspected person come in contact with us.

“Washing of hands and personal hygiene is also every important, as we all know that cleanliness is next to godliness,’’ he said.

He said that massive sensitisation programme was underway to sensitise the people of his constituency on the effects of the virus.

“Though many still believe they are immune, some said it is only limited to the rich and the elites.

“The virus does not respect or give special consideration for any class in the society.

“Distribution of preventive kits like sanitisers, face masks, gloves among others are also to be used. Public enlightenment and distributions of leaflets containing information on the virus, the control and prevention.

“Online media campaign and sensitisation too as we may not be able to be in close contact with everybody,’’ he said.