Oyo State Government has directed immediate closure of schools in the state till after Easter as part of the measures to contain the outbreak of Covid-19 otherwise known as coronavirus.

Governor Seyi Makinde who announced this at a media briefing on Friday, said Employee verification exercise has been suspended.

On the suspected case of covid-19, he said “We received the result of the suspected case which our Commissioner for Health, Dr @BVA_Bello , discussed in his press conference on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The result is negative for Coronavirus. So, we currently don’t have any confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Oyo State.





Makinde therefore, unveiled measures that are being put in place to contain the virus:

— Set up Oyo State COVID 19 Task Force

— Emergency Center to be activated within 72hours

— Diagnostic centers to be set up within 72hours

— Maternal and Health center at Olodo has been redesignated as state infectious disease hospital.

— Two dedicated ambulances to be provided

— Disease surveillance and notification officers in the 33 LGAs and 35 LCDAs will be activated.

“As Head of the Task Force and Head of the Oyo State Government, I give you my word that we are going to do everything in our power to see that no life is lost to this pandemic, Governor Makinde assured.