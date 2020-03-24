<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Oyo State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, suspended its plenary for two weeks.

The suspension commenced on Tuesday, 24th March, while lawmakers are expected to meet again on April 7th.

The lawmakers suspended the plenary in its bid to find solutions to the deadly Coronavirus also known as Covid-19.

Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, who announced the suspension on Tuesday applauded the various precautionary and preventive measures rolled out by Governor Seyi Makinde of the state to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

He advised members of the public to always get the latest information on the virus especially on its spread and affected people in their area.

He said the steps taken by the Oyo State Government including the establishment of a task force on the pandemic, the directive to people to maintain proper hygiene and sanitation are apt and timely.





“Up to date information on the virus from Health Practitioners, Government officials, the Media and other stakeholders will help prevent people from contracting the virus.

“It is highly necessary as directed by the Oyo State Government for Motor park managers to provide sanitizers and wash hand basins at their parks and garages, avoid overloading and overcrowding as well as for drivers, conductors and other members of the public to wear hand gloves and nose covers to guard against the scourge.”

Ogundoyin further stressed the need for people to stay indoors regularly and avoid big gathering and congregation.

“Make sure you, and the people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene. This means covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

“Then dispose the used tissue immediately. Maintain some distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.”

The Speaker said the challenge posed by Covid-19 was a major one hence everyone must work and come together to put an end to the pandemic.