Overland Airways will temporarily shelve its flight operations from Saturday, March 28, 2020 to Sunday, April 5, 2020, as part of efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.

However, Overland Airways Cargo services and Charter services will be available during this period to support the essential travel needs.

The airline will resume scheduled passenger flight services on Monday, April 6, 2020.





COVID-19 is indeed an unprecedented event for all of us, and we regret any inconveniences this temporary closure may cause you.

We urge you to adhere strictly to globally recommended safety guidelines and government directives in the collective efforts to overcome the pandemic.

Working positively together, we believe we would come out of this challenge.

We will provide you with updates through our online platforms. You may contact us for inquiries on: [email protected], a statement by the management reads.