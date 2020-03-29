<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Osun State Government has raised alarm of some criminal minded people taking the advantage of the raging coronavirus outbreak to ask unsuspecting citizens to submit their voter’s cards or BVN details in exchange for money or relief items during the stay-at-home order.

In a public service announcement issued by the Secretary to State Government, Prince Wole Olabamiji, copy of which was received by newsmen in Osogbo the state government cautioned residents of the state against not to yield to the antics of the said politicians and criminally minded personalities asking unsuspecting citizens of the state to submit their voter’s cards or BVN details in exchange for money or other social relief items during the period of stay at home.

While faulting the claims of some individuals that the state government has also directed them to so on its behalf, Olabamiji said that such information is false, dubious and criminal in nature.





The statement said Osun state government is not asking anyone for his or her personal security details in exchange for money and admonished them to ignore such message making round in the state.

The statement read in part, “The attention of the State Government of Osun has been drawn to the activities of criminally-minded people who are taking advantage of the COVID-19 outbreak to ask unsuspecting citizens to submit their voter’s cards or BVN details in exchange for money or other social relief items during the Stay-at-home order.”

“This information is False. The State Government of Osun is not asking anyone for his/her personal security details in exchange for money. Please ignore this message making the rounds and spread the wild fire.”