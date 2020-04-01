Nigeria has confirmed 12 new cases of coronavirus with total number of cases in the country rising to 151.
The distribution of the new cases, according to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control are 9 in Osun, 2 in Edo and 1 in Ekiti States.
“As at 12:30 pm 1st April there are 151 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths,” according to NCDC.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]