Nigeria has confirmed 12 new cases of coronavirus with total number of cases in the country rising to 151.

The distribution of the new cases, according to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control are 9 in Osun, 2 in Edo and 1 in Ekiti States.





“As at 12:30 pm 1st April there are 151 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths,” according to NCDC.