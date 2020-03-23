<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has assured citizens of the State of his administration’s readiness to galvanize them against the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, through proactive response.

He hinted that three different committees have been constituted, consisting of experts in relevant fields to monitor the trend as well as give necessary guidance towards taking steps against the spread of the virus into the State.

According to him, the committees by their mandate will directly report to his office to prevent unnecessary bottlenecks that could be counterproductive, adding that the state has already made provision for isolation and treatment, in case of any outbreak.

The governor, during a live broadcast early Monday morning added that the occurrence of various cases of the virus, especially in neighbouring states, calls for caution and proactive measures.

“Although there has been no recorded case in Osun, we have, as a responsible government, fast-tracked our response activities in order to keep our people safe and free from the virus.

“As part of immediate measures to prevent an outbreak, we constituted three committees to decisively deal with the situation. These are the Technical Response Committee, the Economic Impact Committee and the Communication Committee. These three committees, which consist of experts in the respective fields, report directly to my office under my leadership.

“We are also in partnership with the African Centre of Excellence in Genomics of Infectious Diseases (ACEGID) at the Redeemers University, Ede, for easy investigation.

“We have also created holding centres to isolate and treat possible reported cases. The Emergency Hotline to call, should there be need is 293. Other phone numbers are: 08035025692, 08033908772 and 08056456250”, Oyetola posited .





The governor further implored residents to strictly observe high degree of personal hygiene through frequent hand washing with soap or sanitisers , among other precautionary measures .

He also advised them to avoid less important travels , as he promised them of regular communication about updates on COVID-19 through the tripartite committee.

Oyetola emphasized the need to comply with outright ban of any form of public gatherings as handed down through the office of the Secretary to the State Government on Saturday.

“In addition to the proactive measures we have so far taken, we have also placed a ban on public gatherings. We wish to make it abundantly clear that the ban also covers unauthorized Mining Sites across the State, Churches, Mosques, Political Meetings and Night Clubs among others.

“We have also mandated a Monitoring Team to enforce the ban on public gatherings. We are doing all these to further ensure we are all safe.

“We crave your further understanding and cooperation in these trying times. Let me also seize this opportunity to thank our religious leaders and elders who responded promptly to government directive banning public gatherings. We appreciate your support and implore you to continue to assist us in keeping the state safe”, the governor added.

He, therefore, called for concerted efforts among citizenry to fight the virus to appreciable end and also cooperate with government irrespective of resultant sacrifices and ephemeral hardship.

Oyetola averred : “Do Not Panic! But obey government’s simple instructions and directives. Follow simple hygiene and together, we shall win the war against Coronavirus and keep our State safe and secure. May God continue to keep and Bless our dear State”.