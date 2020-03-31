<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday appointed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to head the Economic Sustainability Committee.

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President Office of the Vice President of disclosed this in Abuja.

The committee is to take care of the economic challenges and fallouts of the COVID-19 pandemic and consequential restrictions.

Besides developing further palliatives, the committee will also develop a sustainability plan on repositioning the economy and growing the non-oil sector.





Members include; Ministers of Finance, Budget and Planning; Industry, Trade and Investment; Labour; Minister of State Petroleum Resources and Central Bank Governor (CBN).

Others are: Group Managing Director, NNPC, with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation as Secretary.

Osinbajo had earlier at a Google Hangout, where young Nigerian tech innovators discussed impact of COVID-19, disclosed the appointment.

“The president today constituted an Economic Sustainability Committee he asked me to chair, on how to implement strategies to alleviate sufferings of Nigerians at this time,” the vice president said.

The Google Hangout was organised by HACK COVID-19 Call Centre in Abuja, earlier on Monday.