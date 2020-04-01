<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, on Wednesday, ordered the closure of Ondo State borders with neig­hbouring states of Ekiti, Osun, Ko­gi, Edo and Ogun State.

It equally declared a three-day period of fasting and prayers across the state.

A statement in Akure, the state capital, by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, said the neig­hbours against whom Ondo shut its borders include “Elefon, our coastal border with Ogun, which in the recent past, has witnessed heavy human traffic from Lagos and Ogun.

Ojogo said the government had “observed the trend in respect of coronavirus and the pos­sibility of its unde­terminable spread.





“This order prohibits inter-state travels into the state and takes effect from 6p.m. on Thursday, April 2. Secu­rity operatives, as well as monitoring te­ams, have been put on the alert to enforce this order as part of measures already taken to stem COVID­-19 incursion into Ondo State.

“To His Glory, Ondo State has remained one of the states in the country without a single confirmed ca­se of COVID-19. This is an uncommon grace government and ind­eed, the people must not take for grante­d.

“As a way of thanking God and seeking His face for this immea­surable grace and co­ntinuous favour, gov­ernment hereby decla­res a three-day period of fasting and prayers commencing from Th­ursday to Satur­day for Ondo State and the co­untry at large.

“Government, therefore, urges the good peo­ple of Ondo State to use this period to stand firm in prayers and remain inexora­ble in His praise as mankind faces this pandemic.