The National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) said it is worried that some members of the Ogun State House of Assembly, who just returned from foriegn trips, have allegedly refused to isolate themselves and get tested for Coronavirus.

Newsmen reported yesterday that the Labour Party in Ogun raised an alarm that the lawmakers refused to be quarantined, despite a recent trip to the United Kingdom.

Reacting, NAOSS charged the lawmakers to subject themselves to COVID-19 test and isolation in order to determine their health status.

According to a statement by its National President, Gbemileke Ogunronbi, the Ogun Assembly is supposed to lead by example and yield to calls of the people of the State “by going for COVID-19 test and also subject themselves to isolation until their health status is determined.”





Ogunronbi said this became imperative so as to stop the spread of COVID-19, and to douse the tension in the State.

The students’ leader said it was the view of NAOSS that the lawmakers should not do anything to jeopardise the efforts of Gov Dapo Abiodun in fighting the deadly virus.

He added that all hands must be on deck in the fight against the spread of the virus, adding that the lawmakers should endeavour to do the needful by subjecting themselves to test and isolation.

NAOSS stressed that the entire state deserved not to be thrown into panic as a result of what he called the lawmakers’ “careless” attitude.