The Bauchi State Chairman, Task Force on COVID-19, Alhaji Baba Tela, says the two confirmed cases of Coronavirus are stable without any signs and symptoms.

Tela stated this while giving an update on the Coronavirus situation in the state to journalists on Saturday in Bauchi.

He added that the two confirmed cases are in very stable health conditions.

He said the two cases, including the Gov. Bala Mohammmed and one other person, are receiving treatment under intensive care by doctors.

“The two could not exhibit any signs and symptoms of the Coronavirus which includes persistent coughing, sneezing and high fever, among others.





“They are mild symptoms and they are currently receiving treatment in isolation,” he said.

Tela said the taskforce would continue to coordinate response activities and strengthen preparedness capacity across the state.

According to him, “we have set up another intensive care unit at Bayara General Hospital with 157 beds in the outskirts of Bauchi metropolitan.

“All in preparedness of curbing the pandemic through effective communication and sensitisation to the public,” he said.

Tela, who is also the Deputy Governor of the state, urged the citizens to abide by the advice of the professionals to avoid Coronavirus.