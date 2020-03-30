<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Secretary to the Anambra State Government, Prof. Solo Ositadimma Chukwulobelu and the Chief of Staff, Mr. Primus Ugochukwu Odili have both confirmed that the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, is hale and hearty.

Both officials of the Anambra State Government gave the confirmation yesterday during a press conference in Awka.

Though the Chief of Staff pointed out that the governor decided to go on voluntary self-isolation shortly after he returned from the National Executive Council meeting where he was said to have sat close to the Bauchi state governor, who has allegedly tested positive for Covid19 .

Odili said that the governor has paid closed attention to himself since he returned from the NEC meeting and he has not exhibited any symptoms close to the contagion .

He said the governor was fit and has been working from his self-quarantine just like every other governnent officials that are currently in self-isolation too and are also working from their respective homes.

The SSG equally reiterated that the governor attended NEC meeting on Thursday last week which according to him , was statutory . He explained that the contact the Bauchi state governor had was on Sunday but it was right to take precautions which necessitated the governor’s self-quarantine.





The SSG said; “I have not seen him for the past one week rather we talk through the phone . Yesterday we had almost like a two hour meeting using zoomus. So the governor has nothing to hide.”

“Yes the governor attended NEC meeting . There were some governors said to have contracted the disease , one of whom was his immediate neighbour, the Bauchi state governor”, the SSG added.

Prof. chukwulobelu noted that though they observed social distancing at the NEC meeting but it was proper and most pertinent that the governor took some precautions and which eventually gave reasons for his current self-solitude .

Meanwhile the Chief of Staff noted also that yesterday was the 11th day since Governor Willie Obiano returned from the NEC meeting and also recalled that he was with the governor for more than 5 hours the day he returned from the National Executive Council meeting.

Odili emphasized that the governor went on self-quarantine not because it was medically recommended or because they were trying to hide anything but because the governor deemed it necessary, stressing that the governor has not shown signs or symptoms of coronavirus and he was working from his self-isolation.