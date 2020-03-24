<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kogi Ministry of Health said that seven persons are now on a compulsory 14-days self-isolation in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Audu, who disclosed this on Tuesday in Lokoja, said that the persons had been put under strict monitoring by the ministry.





Audu, who posted this on his Facebook page, said that the affected persons had visited COVID-19 high risk countries in the last one month.

According to Audu, five of them are in isolation in Lokoja, while the remaining two are in Okene and Ajaokuta.

He enjoined anyone, who just returned from any of high risk countries, to contact the ministry for necessary action in order to prevent the escalation of the virus.