<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, yesterday called on state governments and security agencies to assist Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD, to seamlessly distribute fuel across the country as Nigeria struggles to contain the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

President of NUPENG, Prince Williams Akporeha, spoke while flagging off the distribution of hand sanitizers and other safety kits to the 120 depots and 300 stopovers for Tanker drivers nationwide to protect them against COVID-19 pandemic.

Akporeha informed that the union had engaged some pharmaceutical companies to produce 1000 quantity of 10 litres Jerry cans of sanitizers every week to be distributed to PTD members nationwide across the four operational zones of NUPENG in the country.

According to him, the distribution was in fulfillment of the union’s earlier pledge to assist its members in the frontline especially at the fuel loading points to protect them against COVID-19 disease.





He said “We have 154 Petroleum loading depots across the country, but as we speak, we have 120 of the depots in operation. Besides that, PTD has about 300 places across the country that serve as their stopover points for resting and recreation; we will be distributing these items to all the places. Conservatively, we will be sending out about 1000 of these items every week until the siege is over.”

Akporeha pleaded with state government and security agents to cooperate with the union to ensure seamless fuel distribution across the country. The security agents must ensure that there are no touting and unethical practices at the depots and other loading points.

“We once again, advise our members who have no business at the depots and other loading points to say at home.”