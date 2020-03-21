<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The President of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr Chris Isiguzo, has urged the Federal Government to shut down non-essential activities to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus disease in the country.

Isiguzo, in a statement on Saturday, said it had become a matter of topmost priority to do so “to avert an impending catastrophe”.

“This is necessary due to the fact that more cases are springing up in Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory.





“Only essential services like medical services, the Police, armed forces, fire services, telecommunications, the media, banks, selected markets and the power sector should be allowed to operate in the meantime.

“We equally call on Nigerians to adhere strictly to advise from medical institutions, while governments at all levels should emulate China, America and other European countries taking urgent remedial measures to ensure that the people do not suffer untold hardships.

“This is the time to work together for the collective survival of the country because no one is safe if only one person gets infected,” Isiguzo said.